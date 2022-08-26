Photographer and artist collaborate for exhibition and book launch in Northampton​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The book "Whispers In My Head," contained photomontages made by Ada Paunescu from Joe Westley's photography taken over the last few years.

The book will be launched alongside a day-long pop-up exhibition at Photomafia Studios, a creative hub for local artists, on September 3 between 2pm-7pm. The day will provide a space for a pop-up shop selling not only the new book but also older publications as well as offering from other local artists and clothes. The book is also available to pre-order online now. Photomafia Studios is at s10 Nene Enterprise Centre, Freehold Street, Northampton NN2 6EF.