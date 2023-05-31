Perfect Resonance choir, Rushden - Tour in Germany

Tour in Germany, 23rd – 28th July 2023 Perfect Resonance choir was formed by its Musical Director, Geraldine Brill in 2016 to perform a charity concert for her local church in Rushden, Northamptonshire. Most of the singers have been Geraldine’s pupils or have sung in her previous choirs over the years. After the success of the charity concert in 2017, it was decided that the choir would continue with an exciting new challenge – a tour in Europe. The choir has since performed with other local choirs – Corby Male voice Choir and Alfred Street children’s choir – as well as presenting its own concerts. In July 2019 the choir and its supporters travelled to Prague where they presented concerts in Podebrady spa, Slapy church and in the Mana theatre. During ‘lockdown’ choir members sang and recorded their individual parts from home and sent them to Geraldine’s son, Paul, 500 miles away in Scotland. He worked his magic to produce their first recording - “Answer Me” from ‘The Band’s visit’. This was followed by a second recording of the 1930’s standard “Dream a Little Dream”. You can listen to these songs and find more information about the choir on their website – www.perfectresonancechoir.com In July the choir will be travelling to the Westphalia / Rhine Valley area in Germany where they will sing at the Rudi-Mueller Theatresaal in Bad Kreuznach, in Cologne Salvation Army Hall and in St Martin’s Church, Linz am Rhein. The tour, planned to take place in 2021, was put on hold due to Covid. Now, the 20 singers will be on their way at last along with their 16 supporters. Their pre-tour concert will be on Friday, 21st July in Rushden Salvation Army Worship Hall at 7.00pm. Tickets are available by emailing – [email protected]rfectfresonancechoir.com or from any choir member. £6 adults, £4 children (including refreshments). Proceeds will be donated to Rushden Salvation Army.