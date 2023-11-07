‘People, Planet, Pint’ launch alternative COP28 event in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

● Congress of the People Planet Pints (COPPP) coming to Northampton on Thursday, December 7

● People, Planet, Pint launched during COP26 to share green ideas in a fun and inspiring way

● The Sustainability initiative has brought together more than 10,000 people across 450 events in 75 cities

Alternative COP28 Northampton

● Plus, the first 33 people to arrive get a free pint!

Nationwide sustainability event Congress of the People Planet Pints (COPPP) is coming to Northampton on Thursday, December 7. An alternative to COP28, it is part of a nationwide party to empower people to take action in their local community and highlight the great work that is already going on.

The event, which is hosted by Alexina Cassidy, Founder of ActNow Consulting, is the perfect opportunity for those with an interest in sustainability to meet like-minded people, make connections and friends. It’s a chance to enjoy a drink while sharing ideas and finding inspiration on how they can take action across the local area. Plus, the first 33 people to arrive will be treated to a free drink!

The free-ticket COPPP event is being held in towns and cities across the country to coincide with COP28, when the world leaders gather in Dubai to discuss climate change.

PPP founder Adam Bastock said:

“COPPP is about starting broad conversations across all parts of the community, not just for sustainability experts, but anyone who is concerned or curious. There is no agenda, workshops or webinars at our events. It’s simply a chat over some drinks where you can meet others and hear about the work that is happening locally.”

Nationwide Sustainability

The first People, Planet, Pint was an impromptu event at COP26 in Glasgow, with 30 people turning up to talk about sustainability in a friendly and relaxed space. The event has now brought together over 10,000 people at more than 450 events.

COPPP is the largest meeting to date, with free-ticket events running simultaneously across Glasgow, Edinburgh, Canterbury, Richmond, Bearsted, Cambridge, Cheltenham, and Croydon, Newcastle, Colchester, Chester, Northampton, Sevenoaks, Wokingham, Leeds, Chipping Norton, Bristol, Manchester, Bath, Brighton, Nottingham, Sheffield, London and Farnham on Thursday, December 7.

Northamptonshire Sustainability

The first People, Planet, Pint in Northampton was held in June 2023, with a follow-up in September 2023. To date, over 30 people have registered interest or attended events. Richard Lemon, Senior Team Project Manager at Piroto Labelling, Northampton said of the September event, held at the Brampton Halt, Pitsford; “It was lovely to meet everyone and was very nice to have a chat without Agenda & Judgement. I certainly picked up a few bits to think about and look in to.”

Tom McManus, Area Manager of McManus Managed Pub Co Limited said; ““We’re excited to be hosting the Northampton People, Planet, Pint meet-up again and look forward to an interesting discussion. We’re at the beginning of thinking about our Net Zero journey and it is great to discuss initiatives with other local businesses.”

The Northampton meetups are scheduled every quarter.