Pauline Quirke MBE to open new performing arts academy in Northampton!

PQA Northampton is a weekend performing arts academy based at Northampton High School, offering a range of fun and exciting classes every Friday & Saturday for children and young adults aged between 4-18 years old.

Be Yourself, Be Amazing at PQA Northampton!

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts is delighted to be opening a new Friday evening academy at PQA Northampton! To experience a taste of our action-packed academy day, we're delighted to invite you to our launch event on 19th January 2024. You'll even get the opportunity to win a whole term of free classes!

PQA students performing at His Majesty's Theatre, London

PQA was founded by Pauline Quirke, with one main aim in mind: “When we opened our first Academy in 2007, our simple mission was to provide the very best in performing arts education. We’ve grown since then, but our mission hasn’t changed. By working with people who we believe to be outstanding in their field, we aim to bring the widest, most exciting experiences to our students in an environment that is both friendly and rewarding.”

It’s time to get creative

Headed up by performer, educator and producer Principal Alistair, PQA Northampton offers a whole range of opportunities in theatre, music, dance and film making, through which young people can develop and grow. The performing arts is a wide and vibrant industry and students will learn important skills and make new friends every week through three core modules in Comedy & Drama, Film & Television and Musical Theatre.

“We are delighted to be offering an additional Friday evening session at PQA Northampton, which has been providing exciting & fun performing arts sessions for eleven years. Since my appointment as Principal in 2021, our academy has grown and we pride ourselves on providing a safe & creative environment for young performers to thrive. With so many extracurricular activities running on the weekend, our Friday evening academy is perfect for those who are usually busy at the weekends, but want to still take part in the performing arts!”

PQA is the largest provider of Film & Television tuition for children in the UK

Amazing opportunities await

As well as many in-house productions and showcases, we offer amazing opportunities through which our PQA students can celebrate their hard work and incredible achievements. We give them the chance to see their own short film on the big screen at the cinema, where they get to walk down the red-carpet just like the Hollywood stars. Some films go on to be selected for a star-studded screening at the PQA Film Festival, which takes place at BFI Southbank in Central London.

Another highlight is the chance to take part in a PQA West End performance. PQA Northampton will join other academies from around the UK to come together and create a spectacular show at Her Majesty’s Theatre – the home of Phantom of the Opera. It’s truly amazing to see our students experience the thrill and buzz of taking to the stage in such a fantastic venue.

Join us for a free taster session

PQA offers lessons in Comedy & Drama, Musical Theatre and Film & TV

We’d love to welcome your children along to see what they can achieve with us next year. At PQA, we believe that the performing arts can have a huge, positive impact on the lives of young people. Through our ethos of ‘Be Yourself, Be Amazing’ our students have the confidence to put themselves out there, the creativity to think differently and the community to feel supported whilst doing so.

Our free open day takes place at 16:45 on Friday 19th January 2024 at Northampton High School, Newport Pagnell Road, NN4 6UU