Paulerspury Players stage their 33rd annual pantomime 'Sleeping Beauty' in February...here's how to get tickets
‘An enjoyable evening is guaranteed!’
Paulerspury Players are performing their 33rd annual pantomime “Sleeping Beauty” in Paulerspury Village Hall, Towcester, NN12 7NA from Wednesday 15th February 2023 to Saturday 18th February 2023.
A spokesperson said: “Sleeping Beauty is a traditional pantomime full of jokes (from the court jester amongst others) and slapstick. Sleeping Beauty, the King and Queen, Nursey Nora (the Dame) and her son, Muddles (the Court Jester) are just some of the characters. The story is one that everyone knows but with a few twists and turns along the way.
“Come along and join in the fun with an evening of songs, music, comedy and adventure. We do need you to boo Carabosse and Pranx (the baddies) or who knows what might happen. An enjoyable evening is guaranteed!”
Tickets available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/paulerspury-players/e-xardql