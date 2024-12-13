Paulerspury Players 35th Annual Pantomime - Dick Whittington

Paulerspury Players are performing their 35th annual Pantomime “Dick Whittington” in Paulerspury Village Hall, Towcester, NN12 7NA from Wednesday 19th February 2025 to Saturday 22nd February 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are available from 1st December through our website paulerspuryplayers.com or our Box Office 0845 833 4910

Dick Whittington is a traditional pantomime full of songs, jokes, slapstick and the odd inflatable palm tree. Dick is joined by all the tradition characters you would expect Fairy Bowbells, the Fitzwarren family, the Alderman, Dame Flossie, Alice and Idle Jack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are up against the evil Queen Rat and her henchmen. What role will the Pirates play, good or evil.

Having Fun Raising Funds for the Mayor of Northampton and The Lewis Foundation

All we can say with confidence is that this adventure will take you from London to Morocco and that you will have loads of fun, laughs, music and dancing along the way. Will good or evil win? Dick and his cat need your help to make sure the right side win – we need your cheers for the good guys and your boos for the bad guys.

But is panto just for kids… oh no it isn’t, panto is for everyone! There is something for all ages, an enjoyable evening of fun is guaranteed and not to be missed!!