Paulerspury Players 35th Annual Pantomime - Dick Whittington
Tickets are available from 1st December through our website paulerspuryplayers.com or our Box Office 0845 833 4910
Dick Whittington is a traditional pantomime full of songs, jokes, slapstick and the odd inflatable palm tree. Dick is joined by all the tradition characters you would expect Fairy Bowbells, the Fitzwarren family, the Alderman, Dame Flossie, Alice and Idle Jack.
They are up against the evil Queen Rat and her henchmen. What role will the Pirates play, good or evil.
All we can say with confidence is that this adventure will take you from London to Morocco and that you will have loads of fun, laughs, music and dancing along the way. Will good or evil win? Dick and his cat need your help to make sure the right side win – we need your cheers for the good guys and your boos for the bad guys.
But is panto just for kids… oh no it isn’t, panto is for everyone! There is something for all ages, an enjoyable evening of fun is guaranteed and not to be missed!!