Paul Draper tour stops in Northampton

“After selling out the first leg of the Six tour I’m really looking forward to getting back on the road to play the second leg of the 25th Anniversary of the Mansun album Six in full. I’ll also be playing a set of my solo material and we’ll be supported by hotly tipped new Liverpool band Woo. See you there!” Paul Draper

Tickets are available the gig at Roadmender on the 24th April are available now via – https://pauldraperofficial.com/tour-dates/

To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Six, in April 2024 Paul Draper and his live band are hitting the road, playing legendary venues up and down the UK. This will be the last chance for fans to see Paul perform Six, live in its entirety. For these very special headline shows, Draper is playing, in full, the iconic album by Mansun, the group he led and fronted until their breakup in 2003. He will be joined by his live band, capturing the unique vibe of Six while adding a fresh intensity to the songs.

When Mansun regrouped to write their seminal sophomore album Six, front man Paul Draper pondered the age-old question: "how will we top our #1 debut Attack of the Grey Lantern?” The answer - "A twisting maze of prog, glam and early-'80s guitar pop... No-one has done northern angst on LSD quite like this" (NME).

The resulting music is a unification of numerous ideas and inspirations, with elements of pop, electronica and progressive rock. Mansun included a Tchaikovsky sample interlaced with electronic drums and spooky synth lines, references to religious scepticism, Winnie the Pooh, Stanley Kubrick, Marxism and spoken word from the legendary fourth Doctor Who - Tom Baker. Its varied sounds result in dynamic switches mid-track to seemingly new songs, making the album a timeless record, even 25 years on. It's also not short on strong individual tracks with the hit singles "Legacy", "Being A Girl", "Negative" and “Six”.

Mansun were one of the most iconic and innovative British bands of the late 90s. Having signed to the legendary record label Parlophone (home to The Beatles, Radiohead and Sigur Ros) they released four albums – Attack of the Grey Lantern (1997), Six (1998), Little Kix (2000) and the posthumous album Kelptomania following the band’s split – as well as a popular and now rare series of EPs. Now enjoying a successful solo career, and with new album Cult Leader Tactics out now, Paul Draper and his incredible live band are playing the album in full, along with other hits from Mansun and his solo career, on tour in 2024.