Past monarch’s contribution to Northampton to be honoured in ancient thanksgiving ceremony
This annual ceremony, organised by Northampton Town Council and the Lord Lieutenancy remembers the generosity of King Charles II, who donated over 1,000 tons of timber to reconstruct All Saints’ Church and halved the town’s taxes for seven years following the 1675 Great Fire of Northampton.
The ceremony will begin at 11:30am, when a Civic Procession enters All Saints’ Church for a thanks giving service led by Father Oliver Coss. Then at midday, the A Company LNR Air Cadet Force Corps of Drums will parade to the church via George Row.
The highlight comes just after midday when Amy Crawfurd, the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, invites the Mayor to place an oak leaf wreath on the statue of Charles II, standing high on the church’s portico. A prayer of thanksgiving is then read by the Lord-Lieutenant, along with the playing of the National Anthem, a toast to the Mayor and a final blessing.
The incoming Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Paul Joyce, said: “We have celebrated Oak Apple Day in the town for hundreds of years, in fact, next year will be the 350th anniversary. Without the generosity of King Charles II many centuries ago, the town may never have recovered from the impact of the Great Fire of Northampton.
“These civic traditions are a really important part of Northampton’s history, and everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy this unique ceremony.”
The unusual name of ‘Oak Apple Day’ is derived from the restoration of the monarchy, when Charles II came to the throne on 29 May 1660. The future King famously hid in an Oak Tree, when he sought refuge from his roundhead enemies, following the 1651 battle of Worcester.
The Earl of Northampton, James Compton, appealed to King Charles II and the bill to rebuild Northampton was passed, with Crown Commissioners sent to oversee the works and ensure that the benefactor of a new Northampton was never forgotten.
Once the new century had begun, the portico at All Saints’ was completed, and John Agutter, who was the Mayor of the town at that time, sought public subscription for the statue of King Charles II, which was wreathed on Oak Apple Day.
The Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders-Watson, said: “Oak Apple Day was once a public holiday, so it is most fitting that this year’s ceremony should fall on a bank holiday.
“Northampton is one of the few places in England where the day is still celebrated - each year we enjoy a wonderful performance from the A Company LNR ACF Corps of Drums, along with the thanksgiving service in All Saints’ and the unique oak-wreathing of Charles’ statue on the church’s magnificent portico.”