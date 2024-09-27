Parks for the People: The History of the Public Park - Lubenham Heritage Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In H G Wells’ “The History of Mr Polly”, he described a local urban park with its Bandstand and colourful flower borders. It caught my imagination, reminding me of the parks of my youth at Tolworth, Surbiton and Kingston-on-Thames. What memories do you have of your local parks and gardens, of the park keepers and gardeners busy setting out the next regimented array?

This month Abbey Park Blue Badge Guide, Steve Bruce, discusses the history and development of the public park which began early in Queen Victoria’s reign with the establishing of the first recreational open spaces that anyone could visit free of charge.

He will use local examples from Leicester and Market Harborough to take us through the life and times of one of the most enduring and popular of Victorian innovations – Parks for the People.

Tuesday 8th October 2024 at 7.30pm

Abbey Park in autumnal splendour

Venue: Lubenham Village Hall, Laughton Road, Lubenham, LE16 9TE

Admission: Members £1.50 Non-members £3.50

Time for Questions, with tea and biscuits in the interval.

For further information, please contact Pip Clements on 01858 432548 or email [email protected]