Parkinson’s community get the cue to start playing snooker with new taster session

The free snooker taster session starts from 2pm on Monday 22 April at Barratts Snooker Club, Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton, NN2 6HT.

Participants are recommended to book for the free taster session as places may be limited on the day.

Parkinson’s UK and the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) are working together to deliver the new sessions which are taking place at 8 snooker clubs across England and Wales.

Grant funding from Parkinson’s UK is helping the WPBSA to run the sessions with specially trained local snooker coaches delivering the classes, and it is hoped that the sessions will help to reduce social isolation and improve physical and mental wellbeing for people living in these areas.

Tim Morton, Physical Activity Programme Lead for Parkinson’s UK, said:

“We are delighted to be working with the WPBSA and we hope the new grant funding will allow more people with Parkinson’s to try something new and stay active.

“The WPBSA is offering an innovative pilot of in-person snooker sessions for the local Parkinson’s community and the grant funding represents a fantastic opportunity for more people to get involved and begin their physical activity journey in a fun and social way.

“Being active is so important for people with Parkinson’s as it can help manage symptoms, maintain health and lift your mood. It can make you feel good inside and out. The more physically active you are, the easier it is to live well with Parkinson’s.”

Gavin York, WPBSA snooker coach, said:

“Snooker is a great sport that anyone can play and I’m delighted to be able to offer these new Parkinson’s-friendly classes for the local community, with help from the WPBSA and Parkinson’s UK. The free snooker session will be a chance for people to learn more about the game whilst making new friends and having fun.”