Origins of Evil season and Halloween All-Nighter bring the best of horror movies to Northampton

This October Northampton Filmhouse celebrates some of the most iconic films in the history of horror movies with its Origins of Evil season, including an epic Halloween All-Nighter starting late on Friday 27 October. All the films featured in the season went on to spawn whole series of legendary horror franchises, including numerous sequels, TV shows and remakes.

The all night screening starts at 11pm with Japanese psychological horror film Ringu, followed by the Oscar-winning classic The Exorcist, supernatural slasher A Nightmare on Elm Street, horror comedy Child’s Play and perhaps the most famous horror franchise of all, Halloween.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Ringu is the film that started the world’s obsession with J-Horror, with a story centring on a cursed video tape, which causes whoever watches it to die horrifically seven days later. Marking 50 years since its release, The Exorcist is being shown in its Director’s Cut. The notoriously controversial film, which was banned in certain areas of the UK, focuses on a 12-year old girl possessed by a demon, and the attempts by two Catholic priests to save her through exorcism.

Wes Craven’s 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street introduced the world to Freddy Krueger, the child killer, burned to death by vengeful parents, who returns from the grave to terrorize and kill teenagers in their dreams, while Child’s Play introduced another horror icon, Chucky, when a dying serial killer transfers his soul into a child’s toy – a Good Guy-branded talking doll.

From renowned horror director John Carpenter, the film Halloween follows killer Michael Myers, committed to a sanatorium for murdering his teenage sister on Halloween night, who escapes 15 years later to return to stalk the residents of his hometown. Now marking its 45th year, the movie was the start of a major franchise, with 10 sequels, plus a remake that also has its own sequel!

Tickets for the All Nighter are £25.50 (concessions £24.50), promising an all-night horror party in the comfiest cinema seats in Northampton. Bookers can also choose to add on a package for unlimited tea and coffee throughout the night, with their choice of breakfast bacon roll, breakfast omelette roll or vegan sausage roll, to be served with the final film.

Other films in the Origins of Evil season include coming of age werewolf movie Ginger Snaps on Wednesday 25 October, and on Tuesday 31 October, Halloween itself, there will be a screening of Stephen King’s It, which introduced the evil clown Pennywise, who inspired a generation of filmmakers to produce creepy clown cinema.