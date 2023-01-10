There is a great series of orchestral concerts coming up at Royal & Derngate in January and February to appeal to a wide range of tastes, with themes of musical theatre, films and children’s television.

Celebrating the greatest music of theatre in a thrillingly new and dynamic way, singer, pianist and songwriter Joe Stilgoe presents his latest album, Theatre, with the BBC Concert Orchestra on Friday 20 January. Promising a carnival of theatrical experiences, Joe celebrates theatre – the building, the experience, the drama, the laughs, the tears.

With the concert featuring songs from Cabaret to Cats, and music by Sondheim, Frank Loesser and Joe Stilgoe himself, the orchestra is joined by players from the British jazz scene and guest singers from the world of theatre.

Joe Stilgoe performing with the BBC Concert Orchestra

Then on the afternoon of Saturday 21 January, the BBC Concert Orchestra presents CBeebies: Ocean Adventure, with fun for all the family.

Favourite CBeebies characters JoJo and Gran Gran are on board with a Gran Gran plan, and Andy has his submarine pod at the ready. Audiences can join the musical crew to search for endangered creatures, find out fascinating facts, and collect sounds and pictures for their very own musical ocean scrapbook, in a magical multi-media event featuring CBeebies theme tunes, orchestral treats, live action film and animation, with a few surprises along the way.

On Friday 10 February, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra transports audiences to Hollywood in a Film Spectacular, conducted and presented by Stephen Bell. This concert is perfect for film lovers, families, newbies and regular concertgoers. The concert features music from everyone’s all-time favourite blockbuster film scores, including Jurassic Park, Out of Africa, Schindler’s List, Lord of The Rings, Gladiator, Star Wars and many more.

For more information and tickets prices, and to book, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call Box Office on 01604 624811.

