Opportunities galore for volunteering at summer music fest in Northamptonshire

Greenbelt Festival-goers will be celebrating 50 years of music, faith and activism this year and – as the country marks Volunteers’ Week - Christian Aid is inviting people from around the country to sign up and help out.

The international development agency has been partnering with the event, for 30 years and is looking to recruit more people to help out this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenbelt runs from August 24-27 at Boughton House, near Kettering, and is billed as ‘somewhere artistry meets activism, where the political meets the practical’.

People of all ages take on a variety of roles at Greenbelt Festival.

An inter-generational celebration, organisers say it is inclusive and accepting of all, regardless of ethnicity, gender, sexuality, background or belief. Over the weekend, there will be music, comedy, craft, theatre, dance, food, spirituality, talks and more.

Volunteers can be involved in all kinds of ways from talking to Christian Aid supporters about the charity’s campaigns, to supporting logistics and helping to plan festival activitiesChristian Aid Community events and volunteering officer, Lilli Broadbent, said: “We really hope people will take up this invitation - it’s a great opportunity if you want to get involved in a busy festival environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People need to bring their own camping equipment, but Christian Aid will help cover expenses, including the cost of the festival ticket.

Tim Burdon, Christian Aid’s Global Neighbours Development Coordinator, said the festival ‘defies definition’.

He explained: “Greenbelt feels simultaneously mainstream and counter cultural. “Parliamentarians and Archbishops share the bill with road protesters and DJs. “It’s surprising, challenging, refreshing and joyful.

“One of the things I love is that as a volunteer you’re contributing, making the festival happen. Without volunteers there would be no Greenbelt. I go back every year because Greenbelt is like coming home - a chance to be refreshed and inspired all over again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Sophie Mitchell, Legacy Marketing Officer at Christian Aid, said Greenbelt was an incredible experience which gave her lasting memories.

She added: “You meet amazing people and come away with a bunch of new friends. I go back every year because it’s an amazing experience and a wonderful way to go to a summer festival for a low cost – all while being part of something special.”