Opportunities for emerging artists and stage managers at Royal & Derngate

Applications are now open for Royal & Derngate’s Associate Artist programme, Generate, for GenFest 2023, and for Stage Managers for the theatre’s NextGen Creative programme.

Royal & Derngate has put the call out for applications to become Generate Associate Artists at the theatre. Associate Artists may be companies or individuals who share the theatre’s values and working practices as well as the principles set out in Arts Council England’s Let’s Create.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-month programme is tailored to each artist’s needs, and any performance-based company or individual artist who lives or makes work relevant to communities in this region are able to apply. Royal & Derngate particularly welcomes applicants from those underrepresented in the arts industry. More information, including details on how to apply, can be found at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/generate-associate-artists-2023. The deadline for applications is Wednesday 1 March.

Royal & Derngate's Generate artist development programme

Royal & Derngate’s artist development programme Generate is committed to supporting the work and the development of artists. Since 2012 the programme has supported over 6000 artists with opportunities including rehearsal and performance space, mentorship, scratch opportunities, masterclasses, funding, networking, placements, ticket offers and special one off events and commissions.

GenFest is Royal & Derngate’s annual festival supporting artist development with opportunities to develop or share work, attend workshops, advice surgeries and networking events. The theatre has put out an open call out for artists based in the Midlands or with strong ties to this region, who have work that they wish to showcase, to apply to be part of the festival. GenFest 2023 will take place in the Underground Studio and the Royal auditorium, with opportunities to present work online and in foyer spaces as well. Masterclasses and mentorship will begin in April, with performances in November. More information and detail of how to apply, can be found at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/generate-genfest-artist-call/. The deadline for applications is Friday 3 March.