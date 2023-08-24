Opportunities for all ages to get involved as new term starts for Royal & Derngate community groups

A new term will be starting in September for Royal & Derngate’s community groups, with places available for young people to get involved in a range of theatre activities and for adults to join the Actors Company or Community Choir.

The Saturday Youth Theatre groups cater for ages 8 to 10 and 11 to 13, offering a fun environment in which to develop theatre skills. This term they will be working towards a fun theatrical tour of Royal & Derngate and its history.

On Tuesday nights, the Young Company Acting group, for 14 to 21 year olds, will start working with a professional theatre director towards a performance for the National Theatre Connections Festival in 2024.

Royal & Derngate Youth Theatre in a recent performance

Wednesday night’s Youth Theatre and Young Company Musicals groups (for ages 10 to 21) will be exploring the world of pantomime this autumn, preparing to perform as part of Royal & Derngate’s action-packed and hilarious family production of Snow White.

The theatre’s inclusive adult acting group The Actors Company, for those over 21, meet on a Monday evening, offering the opportunity for masterclasses, sharings and performances. This term they will be developing their insight and skills on mystery plays.

The fun and lively Community Choir welcomes adults over 21 to take part in weekly sessions on a Thursday, with performances this term including Northants Sings Out Festival and Northampton Christmas Lights Switch On.

Termly fees for these groups range from £70 to £80 and some bursaries are available.

The Actors Company in A Midsummer Night's Dream

There is also the chance for young people aged 16 or over to take part in the NextGen Assistant Training Course, a programme ideal for those who might like to take their first steps in understanding how to run and support community groups and workshops. This programme is free to take part in, with expenses and paid placements available for participants.

Places for all these activities can be booked online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/opportunities-young-people/ or www.royalandderngate.co.uk/community/ or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.