Opinion: Charity Fundraiser in aid of Northamptonshire MIND in Memory of brother

By Natalie Wood
Contributor
Published 25th May 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 10:44 BST

Mental health is an extremely important part of my life. I have personally struggled with my mental health from the age of 15 and have multiple mental health diagnosis including Borderline Personality Disorder, PTSD, Bulimia and Mixed Anxiety and Depressive Disorder.

I have attempted to take my own life twice and have battled with alcohol addiction from the age of 18.

After experiencing a mental health crisis on March 20th, 2019, I’m proud to share that I’ve been sober for over six years and my mental health has never been stronger.

This journey is ongoing, and I could never have made it this far without the unwavering love and support of some incredible people around me.

In memory of Sam

Sadly, not everyone’s story has the same outcome. My younger brother Sam, who fought a long battle with both mental health challenges and addiction, lost his fight on March 29th, 2023, at the age of 30.

He left behind three young boys. His death was the result of alcohol addiction—an addiction rooted in a troubled mind. Sam’s life was worth so much more than he ever realized. Since his passing, I’ve come to understand how deeply stigmatized male mental health still is, and the silence surrounding alcoholism needs to be broken. No one chooses to become an alcoholic. More support is needed to address the underlying reasons why someone turns to alcohol in the first place. For Sam and me, it was unresolved trauma and grief.

What happens next?

All of this has fuelled my desire to take action. No one should ever feel like they’re not enough, and that’s why I’m hosting a fundraiser for Northamptonshire MIND.

Fundraising poster for July 19th event

On July 19th, 2025, at 3:00 PM, I’ll be holding an event at The George Inn in Brixworth to raise awareness and support for mental health. The amazing Rock Choir Northamptonshire will perform, there will be more than 20 stalls featuring talented local creators, a BBQ will be available, and we’ll have an incredible raffle with fantastic prizes up for grabs.

How can you help?

This event is free and open to everyone. All donations will go directly to Northamptonshire MIND, helping them continue the vital work they do in supporting mental health. This is for Sam, and for everyone else who struggles with their mental health in silence.

