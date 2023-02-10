News you can trust since 1931
Opening event for the new Rose Gallery in Northampton!

Bringing Art and Culture into your world

By Hayley Meenan-WilkinContributor
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Rose Gallery has been bringing you exceptional art for over 20 years and is now launching a new exciting development.

The Gallery represents bestselling international artists such as Doug Hyde, Gary Walton, Sam Toft and Fabian Perez, as well as artists who are at the cutting edge of urban art talent and new techniques such as Mr Brainwash, Dan Pearce and Nick Holdsworth, and also now represents Neil Pengelly, who is a talented local artist.

We are proud that our customers agree they have received a personal service from start to finish - rating us excellent on Trustpilot and elsewhere.

The Rose Gallery Team
Our friendly team of experts can provide advice to help you start your Art collection journey, or transform your interior within a budget.

Please Join us for a Bubbles and Buffet opening Event at 1pm -3pm on Saturday the 11th of February 2023.

Just contact us on : Email: [email protected] or Telephone: 01604 713743 to confirm your attendance on the day.

