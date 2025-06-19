On National Writing Day, Week of Words issues a call to young people looking for creativity and fun

Young people looking for opportunities to explore and express their creativity, further their career in the creative industries, make friends and have fun - should head to The Creative Place on Northampton Market Square this weekend and beyond, as its Week of Words gets into full swing with some great sessions for youth.

Dedicated to celebrating how words shape art, stories, community and connection, the Week of Words has activities for all ages, but those with a special focus on young people include:

Creative Writing Session: Sat 21 June, 12pm - 1pm

The Creative Place volunteer and writer Ellen Page invites young people to play with poetry. “Let your imagination and creativity run wild in this hands-on poetry session!” The session will include Blackout Poetry (turning newspaper clippings into poems by blacking out words), Collage Poetry (adding your touch to an ever-changing poem by adding a verse to create something new) and Shape Poetry (writing poems in the shape of stars, trees, rockets or whatever you can imagine).

Abbi Jinks will be running a free Performance workshop

Performance Session: Sat 21 June, 1pm - 2pm

Join poet, writer, speaker and workshop facilitator Abbi Jinks for this performance workshop, aimed at young people. Abbi believes we all have a story, we all have a voice and when we feel safe to share that and be seen and heard, then the magic can really begin!

All Week of Words sessions are free, but to save a space on these youth events please book:

Other sessions that may be of interest to young creatives, but open to all ages include:

Industry Day: meet the author: Tues 24 June, 12pm - 1pm

Come and meet Julia Thorley, a Kettering-based editor and writer, and author of several fiction and non-fiction books.

Industry Day: meet the filmmaker: Tues 24 June, 2pm - 3pm

Don’t miss this chance to meet multi award-winning writer, film-maker and storyteller Tony Klinger, whose film career has included working as an Assistant Director on the classic British TV series 'The Avengers' and ‘The Kids Are Alright’ a documentary about British rock band The Who.

Industry Day: meet Writing East Midlands: Tues 24 June, 4pm - 5pm

Meet Writing East Midlands plus its Beyond the Spectrum group.

Writing East Midlands is the literature development agency for the region and supports writers at all stages in their careers, while Beyond the Spectrum is a creative writing programme by and for autistic writers, run by professional autistic writers and shadow writers, often online.

The Creative Place also has a free creative writing pack available to do at home for young people, inspired by the Great Fire of Northampton. People can request the pack by emailing [email protected] or visiting The Creative Place on Northampton Market Square.

For the full programe of Week of Words events, please visit: northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/schedule