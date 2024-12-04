Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter tribute show 'Sweet and Sour' comes to Northampton's Old Savoy

Saturday 10 May 2025 6.30 pm - ends at 8.50 pm Sweet and Sour - The Ultimate Tribute To Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo.

Get ready for an electrifying night of pop anthems, heartbreak hits, and fierce rival vibes at Sweet and Sour – the ultimate Olivia Rodrigo vs. Sabrina Carpenter tribute show! Featuring a powerhouse live band and dynamic dancers, this show brings every beat and lyric to life, immersing you in the stories, sass, and soul of two of pop’s biggest sensations.

Feel the intensity of Olivia’s raw, emotional ballads like Drivers License and Vampire, and let loose to Sabrina’s unapologetic anthems like Please, Please, Please and Nonsense. With every note and move, our performers channel the sweetness and sting of young love, breakups, and finding your voice.

From captivating vocals to striking visuals, Sweet and Sour delivers the ultimate showdown that’ll make you sing, dance, and relive every bittersweet moment. Whether you’re Team Rodrigo, Team Carpenter, or somewhere in between, this tribute show is an unforgettable experience!

Tickets £24.50 per person

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm.