Old school disco night 'Handbag Heaven Club Night' comes to Northampton later this year
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An old school disco night called 'Handbag Heaven Club Night' will be coming to Northampton later this year.
The feel good night out will take place on Saturday November 9 at The Old Savoy from 7.3opm to midnight.
"It's a night of Old Skool disco! Where do people who used to tear up the dancefloors in the 60s/ 70s/ 80s or even 90s go to now if they want to dance? To a Handbag Heaven Club Night at The Old Savoy!
"A riot of memories, camp fun and iconic tunes hosted by Radio Northampton's Bernie Keith, it's a return to the dance floors we grew up with. Four hours of non-stop dancing at The Deco - Handbag Heaven Club Nights will be the place to bring it all back!"
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm. Tickets are £12 per person.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.