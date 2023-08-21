News you can trust since 1931
Old Dirty Brasstards - coming to the Picturedrome in Northampton in September

Doors: 8pmDate: Friday 1st SeptemberTickets: https://www.thepicturedrome.com/event/old-dirty-brasstards/Age Restriction: This event is for 18 and over
By Chris D'alessioContributor
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read

After continuous sell-out shows the tweed-clad 10-piece brass and drum collective return to The Picturedrome with their eclectic mix of pop, R&B and soul covers that never fail to get any dance floor jumping with joy!

ODB have brought their uniquely entertaining and energetic style to several major music festivals across the UK, including Bestival, Glastonbury, Latitude and Secret Garden Party, as well as venues such as Fabric, the Forum, Hammersmith Apollo, KOKO and Scala, along with residencies at Brooklyn Bowl and the Brixton, Camden & Shoreditch Blues Kitchens.

Get yourselves down to the best drum ‘n’ brass night in town!

“If you’ve never heard Take That’s ‘Never Forget’ blasted through a trombone, frankly you haven’t lived.” Timeout

Video of show at THE BROOKLYN BOWL LONDON 2015www.youtube.com/watch?v=Do9ZDPKOqP8

