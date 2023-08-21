Old Dirty Brasstards - coming to the Picturedrome in Northampton in September

After continuous sell-out shows the tweed-clad 10-piece brass and drum collective return to The Picturedrome with their eclectic mix of pop, R&B and soul covers that never fail to get any dance floor jumping with joy!

ODB have brought their uniquely entertaining and energetic style to several major music festivals across the UK, including Bestival, Glastonbury, Latitude and Secret Garden Party, as well as venues such as Fabric, the Forum, Hammersmith Apollo, KOKO and Scala, along with residencies at Brooklyn Bowl and the Brixton, Camden & Shoreditch Blues Kitchens.

Get yourselves down to the best drum ‘n’ brass night in town!

“If you’ve never heard Take That’s ‘Never Forget’ blasted through a trombone, frankly you haven’t lived.” Timeout