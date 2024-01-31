Oasiz at The Old Savoy
OASIZ are one of the UK's most authentic tribute bands a point proved in 2023 when a short clip of front man Steve performing as Liam went viral on social media with over half a million views.
Many fans were convinced the clip was actually of Liam Gallagher himself which led to the story being covered in the national press as well as a high profile TV appearance later that year.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of Definitely Maybe, OASIZ are embarking on a 2024 UK tour and this is your chance to see them in top form.
The setlist will pay homage to the most memorable parts of Oasis' record breaking debut album and will also include all the big hitting career spanning anthems that you would associate with a greatest hits tour.
One not to miss!