Oasiz 2026 at The Old Savoy

Oasiz 2026

27th February 2026 @ 7:30 pm - 9:50 pm.

OASIZ are one of the UK’s most authentic tribute bands a point proved in 2023 when a short clip of front man Steve performing as Liam went viral on social media with over half a million views. Many fans were convinced the clip was actually of Liam Gallagher himself which led to the story being covered in the national press as well as a high profile TV appearance later that year.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the record breaking Oasis shows at Knebworth, OASIZ are embarking on their third UK tour and this is your chance to see them in top form. The set list will pay homage to the most memorable parts of the Knebworth shows and will also include all the big hitting career spanning anthems that you would associate with a greatest hits tour.

One not to miss!

Tickets £10 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm