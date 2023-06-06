NREC Honouring Windrush 75 . Edutainment - Memories - Local Black History

Honouring Windrush 75 Events in Wellingborough and Northampton will be visual, musical, cultural and historical representation of the Windrush Generation’s community and personal struggles. Events acknowledge how they continue to contribute, rise and inspire, in spite of challenges.

Wellingborough Free Event: Saturday 17 June, 3.00pm @ Wellingborough African-Caribbean Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NREC is delighted to announce that Calvin Campbell will tell his personal story of the struggle to get enough matching blood to survive Sickle Cell. National Campaigner to encourage awareness of Blood donation and Sickle Cell in Black communities, he will provide the opportunity register as a donor. Calvin will be on site from 3.00pm - 6.30pm.

Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council

At 3.00pm, there will be a public showing of the iconic film ‘Burning an Illusion’. Made by Black British producers, there will then be discussion about the film’s representation of the Black experience in the UK.

The evening’s programme starting at 6.00pm will represent the creative and historical. Inspiration FM’s Robert McGowan will provide sweet sounds and Wellingborough African-Caribbean Association will provide tastes of Caribbean Cuisine.

Wellingborough poet and storyteller, Alliouagana Pearl will host the evening’s delicacies, including Revellers Steelband, the sharing of a new presentation of Windrush Hidden Histories by Nairobi Thompson and talk by Sarah Lee on her Windrush-based novel, ‘An Ocean Apart’. A special tribute will be made to recently passed, Norma Watson, long time campaigner for health equalities in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tre Ventour will invite contributors to his Northamptonshire Windrush Oral History PhD Project: An opportunity to respectfully acknowledge lived experience and herald local Caribbean achievement and Glenroy Bell will welcome the community to attend Wellingborough’s first Windrush Flag Raising at the Town Council on National Windrush Day 22 June.

Book by Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/WboroWindrushEmail/message us by 9th June if you have any dietary or access requirements: [email protected]

Northampton Free Event: Saturday 24 June, 6.00pm @ Northamptonshire County Cricket Club

Hosted by Northampton’s ‘Hostess with the mostest’, June-Elizabeth White-Smith Gulley and Alliouagana Pearl, a selection box of drama, Afrikan culture, local creative expression, as well as Caribbean Catering will delight the senses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will include the wisdoms of Ras Jabulani, The Ras Tafari Edutainer, Tre Ventour introducing his Windrush PhD Project and Victor Richards' acclaimed play 'Streets Paved with Gold', which vividly describes the experience of the Windrush generations’ welcome to the UK.

Poet and Storyteller, Alliouagana Pearl will be followed by local singer/ song writer, Robbie Valentine and Sounds by Inspiration FM's very own Mark Dean.

Book by Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/WindrushNorthamptonEmail/message us by 9th June if you have any dietary or access requirements: [email protected]

Windrush Compensation SchemeNorthamptonshire Rights & Equality Council has established experience of challenging discrimination, particularly racism in a county consisting of mixed urban, rural, belief systems and identities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Immigration advice to people experiencing Britain's hostile environment, includes the Windrush Generation. We can help you prepare an application to Windrush Compensation Scheme.

We understand that Caribbean people’s previous bad experience of asking for help can prevent them from putting themselves forward now and therefore not accessing what they could be entitled to. Come and meet us at our Honouring Windrush 75 events and be assured of sensitivity to your queries.