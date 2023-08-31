News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Notre Dame High School reunion - 1963 intake

The Convent of Notre Dame and the Notre Dame High School once dominated the upper part of Abington Street but was closed in 1975 and the site sadly demolished in 1979 to make way for a row of stores.
By Izabela FrydrychContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read

There is to be a reunion of the 1963 intake on Friday 22nd September at The World's End, Ecton from 12.00 until 4.00. We want to mark the passage of 60 years since we started at the school in 1963 and are expecting around 30 people to attend. We are all now in our 70s but still have vivid and fond memories of the school, the teachers, our classmates and various events that happened during our time there. Anyone wanting more information about the reunion can contact Izabela Robinson on 07881 721298

Related topics:Abington Street