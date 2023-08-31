Notre Dame High School reunion - 1963 intake

There is to be a reunion of the 1963 intake on Friday 22nd September at The World's End, Ecton from 12.00 until 4.00. We want to mark the passage of 60 years since we started at the school in 1963 and are expecting around 30 people to attend. We are all now in our 70s but still have vivid and fond memories of the school, the teachers, our classmates and various events that happened during our time there. Anyone wanting more information about the reunion can contact Izabela Robinson on 07881 721298