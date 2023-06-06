Not so Greedy Gordons Pub Group offers support to Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards

Business partners Richard Gordon and Sonja Harvey have a combined experience of 50 years in hospitality. They joined forces at The Golden Lion in Wellingborough in 2011.

The Greedy Gordons Group was born in 2019. They now have 4 sites across Northamptonshire and employ 100 local people.

Richard and Sonja wanted to sponsor the Awards, having seen the other side of entering the competition. Their record is quite remarkable with wins every year since they started the Greedy Gordon group:

Richard & Sonya outisde The Pig & Waffle

• Winner Booker Food Pub with The Red Lion, Cranford 2019/20

• Gold F&B Achiever 20/21 and COVID 19 Local Food Hero

• Gold Booker Dining Venue with The Pig & Waffle, Grafton Underwood 21/22

• Gold Booker Dining Venue with The Snooty Fox, Lowick 22/23

Their Buttery café @ GG Express opened in the beautiful village of Woodford in October 2022 with space for a home for GG Express Deliveries, born in COVID, next door. Set to open next month, newly named GG Express Farmshop, will showcase a delicious selection of local produce.

Avid supporters of all things local; including sponsoring a fence at The Dingley Point to Point recently where Richard’s father was the vet for some 30 years. Richard said “We are stepping aside and letting others in with a chance to win this amazing accolade. I’ve always been a big supporter of local Awards and we know very well the benefit of entering!” The team have jumped over the fence and are proud sponsors in this year’s Awards backing ‘Restaurant of the Year 2023/24. Sonja added “We are very much looking forward to being part of the sponsorship and support behind the Awards this coming year”.

On 9-10th June The Greedy Gordons Group are supporting The Music Barn Festival 2023 in Cranford, home of the jewel in their crown, The Red Lion, offering food & drink. Fundraising for Northamptonshire charities such as The Hope Centre in Northampton and Kettering Street Pastors, where the festival has to date raised around £60k for local charities.

The Award team is currently looking for Nominations and Mystery Shoppers for our World Cuisine (sponsored by British Pepper & Spice), Booker Gastro Pub (sponsored by Booker), Community Café (supported by The Good Loaf) and Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by The Greedy Gordon Pub Group) categories. Do you have a favourite 'Date night' venue that always puts a smile on your face? If you enjoy dining out and are looking for somewhere to go might you be able to help us?

Throughout July and August all nominations and entries for our 4 dining categories are Mystery Shopped before the finalists are decided. Email us to register your interest or nominate your favourites. Let us know how far you would be willing to travel and any cuisine requests or detests. Do your bit to help your local favourites receive their 'stamp of approval'. Put them in for a shot of winning an award at our Celebration Black Tie Dinner on 1st November at The Royal and Derngate.