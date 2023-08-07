Northern Soul John Godber play 'Do I Love You?' comes to Northampton this Autumn

The John Godber Company has announced a new John Godber play for their Autumn Tour! 'Do I Love You?' is a hilarious dance-fuelled comedy which will be performed at Royal & Derngate this October. This will be the first time the John Godber Company has visited Northampton, and is a great opportunity for theatre fans and students to catch John Godber's work!

"Why not join twenty somethings Sally, Nat and Kyle as they develop a love for, and the people involved with, Northern Soul. What started as a College project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting. Far beyond their home city of Hull our trio find excitement, purpose and the tribe they've been looking for. Now they can't get enough; from Brid Spa to Stoke, from Oxford to the Tower Ballroom our young soulies are determined to keep the faith!"

This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1973 or 2023? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone, and strikes are everywhere; but when you're out on the floor!

Chloe McDonald in 'Do I Love You?' rehearsals

From the writer of the legendary BOUNCERS comes a brand new show about keeping the faith, so spread the talc and grab your loafers, our trio are heading for a weekender!

Featuring Yorkshire actors Martha Godber and Emilio Encinoso-Gil, being joined by newcomer Chloe McDonald