Northern Live – Do I Love You on 9th June 2023 at The Old Savoy in Northampton

The World’s Greatest and most authentic touring Live Band Northern Soul Show,

Keeping the Faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the Nation including an 11-piece band with 4 lead vocalists performing over 30 original hits, expect to hear:

Dobie Gray – “Out On The Floor”, R Dean Taylor – “There’s A Ghost In My House”,

Northern Live – Do I Love You

Frank Wilson – “Do I love You – Indeed I Do”, Gloria Jones – “Tainted Love”,

Al Wilson – “The Snake”, Yvonne Baker – “You Didn’t Say A Word”,

Jimmy Radcliffe – “Long After Tonight Is Over”, Garnet Mimms- “Looking For You”,

Dean Parrish – “I’m On My Way” and many, many more.

PLEASE NOTE DUE TO THE NATURE OF THIS SHOW THERE IS A STRONG POSSIBILITY THAT PEOPLE MAY STAND UP AND DANCE AROUND YOU AND IN FRONT OF YOU

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A TRIBUTE BAND

