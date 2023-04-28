News you can trust since 1931
Northern Live – Do I Love You on 9th June 2023 at The Old Savoy in Northampton

The World’s Greatest and most authentic touring Live Band Northern Soul Show.

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read

The World’s Greatest and most authentic touring Live Band Northern Soul Show,

Keeping the Faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the Nation including an 11-piece band with 4 lead vocalists performing over 30 original hits, expect to hear:

Dobie Gray – “Out On The Floor”, R Dean Taylor – “There’s A Ghost In My House”,

Frank Wilson – “Do I love You – Indeed I Do”, Gloria Jones – “Tainted Love”,

Al Wilson – “The Snake”, Yvonne Baker – “You Didn’t Say A Word”,

Jimmy Radcliffe – “Long After Tonight Is Over”, Garnet Mimms- “Looking For You”,

Dean Parrish – “I’m On My Way” and many, many more.

PLEASE NOTE DUE TO THE NATURE OF THIS SHOW THERE IS A STRONG POSSIBILITY THAT PEOPLE MAY STAND UP AND DANCE AROUND YOU AND IN FRONT OF YOU

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A TRIBUTE BAND

Use this link - https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/northern-live-do-i-love-you/ Or contact our box office on 01604 491005 to buy your tickets!

