Northern Live - Do I Love You at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NORTHERN LIVE – DO I LOVE YOU

The World’s Greatest and most authentic touring Live Band Northern Soul Show,

Keeping the Faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the Nation including an 11-piece band with 4 lead vocalists performing over 30 original hits, expect to hear:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Live - Do I Love You

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobie Gray - “Out On The Floor”, R Dean Taylor - “There’s A Ghost In My House”,

Frank Wilson - “Do I love You - Indeed I Do”, Gloria Jones - “Tainted Love”,

Al Wilson - “The Snake”, Yvonne Baker - “You Didn’t Say A Word”,

Jimmy Radcliffe - “Long After Tonight Is Over”, Garnet Mimms- “Looking For You”,

Dean Parrish - “I’m On My Way” and many, many more.