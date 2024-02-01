News you can trust since 1931
Northern Live - Do I Love You at The Old Savoy

Northern Live - Do I Love You Saturday 12 October 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmBook tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 1st Feb 2024, 09:34 GMT
NORTHERN LIVE – DO I LOVE YOU

The World’s Greatest and most authentic touring Live Band Northern Soul Show,

Keeping the Faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the Nation including an 11-piece band with 4 lead vocalists performing over 30 original hits, expect to hear:

Dobie Gray - “Out On The Floor”, R Dean Taylor - “There’s A Ghost In My House”,

Frank Wilson - “Do I love You - Indeed I Do”, Gloria Jones - “Tainted Love”,

Al Wilson - “The Snake”, Yvonne Baker - “You Didn’t Say A Word”,

Jimmy Radcliffe - “Long After Tonight Is Over”, Garnet Mimms- “Looking For You”,

Dean Parrish - “I’m On My Way” and many, many more.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/8BC1tIezLY0

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A TRIBUTE SHOW.

