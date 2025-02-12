Northern Live -Do I Love You

Saturday 8 November 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pm

Keeping the Faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the Nation including an 11-piece band with 4 lead vocalists performing over 30 original hits, expect to hear: Northern Live - Do I Love You

Dobie Gray - “Out On The Floor”, R Dean Taylor - “There’s A Ghost In My House”, Frank Wilson - “Do I love You - Indeed I Do”, Gloria Jones - “Tainted Love”, Al Wilson - “The Snake”, Yvonne Baker - “You Didn’t Say A Word”,

Jimmy Radcliffe - “Long After Tonight Is Over”, Garnet Mimms- “Looking For You”, Dean Parrish - “I’m On My Way” and many, many more.

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A TRIBUTE SHOW.

PLEASE NOTE DUE TO THE NATURE OF THIS SHOW THERE IS A STRONG POSSIBILITY THAT PEOPLE MAY STAND UP AND DANCE AROUND YOU AND IN FRONT OF YOU

Tickets: £28 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm