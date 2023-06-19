News you can trust since 1931
Northern Live – Do I Love You 12th October 2024 7.30pm at The Old Savoy in Northampton

The World’s Greatest and most authentic touring Live Band Northern Soul Show, Keeping the Faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the Nation including an 11-piece band with 4 lead vocalists performing over 30 original hits, expect to hear:
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read

Dobie Gray – “Out On The Floor”, R Dean Taylor – “There’s A Ghost In My House”,

Frank Wilson – “Do I love You – Indeed I Do”, Gloria Jones – “Tainted Love”,

Al Wilson – “The Snake”, Yvonne Baker – “You Didn’t Say A Word”,

Jimmy Radcliffe – “Long After Tonight Is Over”, Garnet Mimms- “Looking For You”,

Dean Parrish – “I’m On My Way” and many, many more.

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/northern-live-do-i-love-you/Or by Calling the box office on 01604 491005

