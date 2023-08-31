News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Northants Wedding Show - Sunday 10th September

Join us for the NORTHANTS WEDDING SHOW on Sunday 10th September 2023 at cinch Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, Home of the Northampton Saints, NN5 5BG. You will find around 40 wedding companies covering various things you need to plan your special day.
By Jackie GaloContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read

With over 30 years experience of running wedding shows in Milton Keynes, we are truly excited to welcome you to this new show in Northamptonshire in order to help you plan your big day. Whatever your budget, it's a perfect opportunity to think about your wedding and plan the things you could do for yours.

Chatting to suppliers face to face really is the best way to judge their services and not rely on what you find on the internet. There are so many scams out there and 'cheap deals' so having the opportunity to meet known and trusted suppliers to help you with your plans is the perfect reason why you should attend wedding shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With free entry and free parking, come and enjoy a few hours with friends, family or on your own, talking to the industry experts.

Northants Wedding Show - Sunday 10th SeptemberNorthants Wedding Show - Sunday 10th September
Northants Wedding Show - Sunday 10th September
Most Popular

You can register for your free tickets for the Northants Wedding Show on Sunday 10th September here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/northants-wedding-show-franklins-gardens-sunday-10th-september-2023-tickets-689698626157?aff=oddtdtcreator and you can view all our forthcoming shows on the website here: http://www.centralexhibitions.co.uk/wedding-exhibitions/

Related topics:Northampton SaintsNorthamptonshireMilton Keynes