Northants store to host festive extravaganza to get shoppers into the Christmas spirit

Bell of Northampton’s Christmas @ Bell shopping event promises to be a festive evening filled with sparkle, shopping, and seasonal cheer.

Shoppers looking for Christmas gift inspiration are being encouraged to make a trip to much-loved home lifestyle store Bell of Northampton on Kingsthorpe Road for its annual Christmas @ Bell shopping event.

The free-to-attend event, supported by Jackson-Stops estate agents, will take place on Thursday, November 13 from 6-9pm and promises to be a festive evening filled with sparkle, shopping, and seasonal cheer.

On the night, the Bell of Northampton showroom will be transformed into a festive marketplace where visitors can expect to be immersed into the spirit of Christmas. With a focus on shop local, there will be a wide range of small independent businesses providing inspiration and gift ideas to suit all budgets giving shoppers the opportunity to get a head start on their Christmas shopping and tick off items on their Christmas gift list.

From Christmas decorations, clothing, jewellery to gorgeous gifts, ‘smellies’, and everything in between, a range of beautiful gifts will be available. Phnxmakes will be on hand with its range of handmade earrings and keyrings, crystals and hanging decorations will be on show from Sparkle Pants, cards, tags and paintings will feature from R Davies Art, with cards and stationery available from Jenny Osbourne Greeting Cards and Stationery. When it comes to food and drink, Fleur Fields Vineyard will welcome guests as they enter the store, showcasing its British award winning wine. A firm favourite from last year, Your Cool Ice Cream will return to take orders for its homemade ice cream – ideal for those looking for a special Christmas treat.

Carmen from Thermomix will also be showcasing how shoppers can take their cooking to the next level with its smart tech demonstrating what it’s like to have your own ‘electronic’ sous chef!

Plenty of inspiration for recipes to cook at home will also be available thanks to a range of food demos. Jack Williams will be cooking a bespoke menu in the Artline kitchen using BORA appliances while Joe Buckley from the award winning The Tollemache Arms in Hannington will be cooking up a storm on the BBQ. These will provide a taster of the full demonstrations set to feature at Bell in 2026.

Live cocktail making will take place in the Nicholas Bell kitchen, courtesy of Quooker who will be showcasing the versatility of the Quooker hot water tap and cube attachment, meaning you can have chilled and sparkling water on tap.

Music will be performed by Paul Robinson, getting shoppers in the Christmas spirit.

For those wanting to take a break from Christmas shopping they can head along to the Love Lunch Café. Although no hot food will be served, there will be winter warming mulled wine and sweet treats available.

Adding to the excitement, The YETI Crew will be in town for one day only to celebrate the launch of Bell’s brand-new YETI Shop. The YETI Engraving Station will be open in-store from 10am to 9pm on the day, offering free engraving on all suitable YETI items purchased during the day or evening. Customers simply need to purchase their YETI products and register for their complimentary engraving.

Speaking of the renowned annual event, marketing co-ordinator at Bell, Tammy Pell said: “Our Christmas @ Bell event is always popular with customers who come far and wide to attend. It’s the perfect evening to make a start on your Christmas shopping while also supporting local. Every purchase makes a big difference to these small independent businesses and this year, we’ve gone all out!

“It promises to be a magical evening filled with lots of festive cheer and Christmas gift inspiration. Tickets are free but with a limited number available, it’s best to register your interest now so that you don’t miss out.

“We hope you can join us for what promises to be another fabulous evening at Bell!”

To register for the Christmas @ Bell event, visit https://abell.co.uk/products/christmas-bell