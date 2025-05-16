Northants store launches skincare workshop to highlight benefits of self-care during Mental Health Awareness Week

A home lifestyle store renowned for its wide range of specialised events, has launched a self-care workshop to highlight the importance of self-care during Mental Health Awareness Week this week.

Taking place at the Bell of Northampton store on Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton on Friday 13th June from 10.30am, the Glow & Relax: Tropic Self-Care Face Massage Lesson is a hands-on self-care experience which has been designed to help attendees relax the mind and ease tension.

Led by Tropic skincare ambassador Sharon Riley, the session will teach the art of facial massage using simple yet effective techniques to reduce puffiness by stimulating blood flow and oxygen around the face for a healthy glow while using Tropic’s luxurious, natural skincare range.

Highlighting the importance of self-care, Sharon said: “We can often put our own needs aside to care for others which is why self-care is so important for our mental health and wellbeing.

Pictured are attendees at a previous Glow & Relax event

“Skincare can be such a simple yet effective practise that has the benefits of not only keeping your skin hydrated and reducing the signs of ageing but can also enable you to take a brief moment each day to relax and feel calm.

“This workshop will allow participants to take time out of their daily routine to relax in comfortable surroundings while learning and practicing techniques which they can use to repeat the process at home.”

Tammy Pell, marketing and events co-ordinator at Bell, added: “Here at Bell our events are always well received and we like our customers to feel welcomed and comfortable during their visit.

“We can’t wait to see them enjoying this new style of wellness event and hopefully book on to more in the future.”

All products, including those used at the workshop, are vegan and cruelty free and made in the UK using ingredients sourced from sustainable sources. Certified as Carbon Neutral, all packaging is recyclable and refillable.

Tickets are priced at £15 with attendees receiving a free Tropic goody bag featuring Elixir Radiance-Boosting Omega Oil, Skin Feast Nourishing Moisturiser, Hydrogel Eye Mask and a Soft Hair Band. A light brunch and refreshments are also included in the ticket price.

For more information and to book a place on the Glow & Relax Bell event, visit https://abell.co.uk/blog/event-registration/?ee=218

For more information on Mental Health Awareness Week or to find support, visit www.mentalhealth.org.uk