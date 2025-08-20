Northants creatives invited to connect and network on Northampton Market Square this Saturday

The Creative Place is running a Creative Community Corner at this month's Northants Makers Market and is inviting local artists and creatives to come down to relax, chat and connect with each other in one of the market's gazebos on Saturday 23rd August.

Described as a welcoming drop-in space where Northants creatives, artists and makers can talk and network with each other, the space will also be advertising upcoming creative and cultural events from around the county. The space has been created by the world's smallest arts centre The Creative Place which opened last year to help connect creatives and celebrate creativity locally.

Wilson Cronin-Harrold from The Creative Place says, "Whether you want to share ideas, network, or simply take a break and soak up the atmosphere of the Makers Market, the Creative Community Corner is all about conversation, connection, and community."

Local creatives are encouraged to bring posters for their next event and their portfolios, and can use the opportunity to connect with The Creative Place as well as others.

The Makers Market takes over the whole space outside The Creative Place arts centre

Alongside the Creative Community Corner, the monthly Northants Makers Market hosts stalls from different makers across the country including:

new traders such as Neo Intricate Design, selling leather goods, Laurel Leaves Crafts with a range of crafts inspired by nature and Tingz&thingz personalised gifts.

returning favourites like Chapelside Ceramics, jewellery from Moondrop Studios, local author Will Adams and prints from Tricky Pickle Studio

Life Music Northants will also be running a free drop-in workshop 2pm-4pm on the day with an Indian music theme where people can come and make music on the Square. Life Music Northants provides a loose and informal style of music education to the public, especially benefitting those with barriers such as low income and learning differences.

The market has been made possible with the support of West Northamptonshire Council.