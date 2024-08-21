Northants Charity Gala Ball tickets in high demand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets for the The Lewis Foundation’s second annual fundraising ball are selling fast right across the region.

People keen to attend this year’s Gala Ball organised by The Lewis Foundation are being urged to buy their tickets soon to avoid disappointment. Following the success of its inaugural event last year, The Lewis Foundation is looking forward to bringing together supporters from across the region for another enjoyable evening at the beautiful Fawsley Hall on Saturday 9th November, 2024. Tickets are selling fast, with attendees from the 2023 ball having already pre-ordered their tickets for this year’s event.

Attendees are promised a “show-stopping” event featuring a cocktails and canapés reception, three-course dinner and wine, silent auction and luxury raffle, and an exclusive performance by critically acclaimed singer / songwriter, VV Brown.

Founded in 2016, The Lewis Foundation is a charity that provides over 2,000 free gift bags every week to people undergoing cancer treatment at 17 hospitals across Northamptonshire and the Midlands.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: “After such a fantastic event last year, which raised almost £12,000 for The Lewis Foundation, this year’s Gala Ball will be even better. Alongside some excellent food and drink options, we’ve already secured some amazing prizes for our silent auction and raffle, as well as some phenomenal sponsors.”

“100% of the ticket sales and fundraising on the night will go towards funding our free gift packs, which means we can bring more smiles and comfort to adult cancer patients undergoing treatment in hospital.”

To buy tickets, please visit: https://www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/event-details/tlfgalaball24

Sponsorship packages are also still available, including:

Headline Sponsor - £5000

· VIP Champagne reception for you and your guests before the main event at 5.30pm

· Credit in all event promo as “Headline Sponsor” pre, during and post event

· Table for ten in prime position

· Minimum five posts on our social media channels

· Company name mentioned in our press releases

· Logo and link to your business page on event page website

· Logo and link to your business page on The Lewis Foundation website

· Company logo and headline sponsor billing on all promotional material pre- and during the event

· Dedicated Host on the day to look after you and your guests

· Invitation for a 5-minute slot on stage during the evening

· Full page advert in gala brochure

· Logo on backdrop of official event photography area

Table Sponsor - £2,000

· VIP Champagne reception for you and your guests before the main event at 5.30pm

· Table of ten

· Minimum two posts on our social media channels

· Logo and link to your business page on event pagewebsite

· Logo and link to your business page on The Lewis Foundation website

· Dedicated Host on the day to look after you and your guests

· Thank-you from the stage with company name check

· ½ page advert in Gala Ball brochure

For more information or to register your interest in becoming a sponsor, email [email protected]