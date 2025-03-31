Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Run, walk, jog, and explore Northamptonshire’s stunning countryside!

The popular Northants 5K Series is back for 2025, offering participants the chance to experience unique locations in Northamptonshire while boosting their physical and mental health.

Now in its 13th year, the Northants 5K Series is an exciting opportunity to join five multi-terrain events across some of the county’s most picturesque venues. It’s the perfect way to enjoy being active outdoors and join a supportive community of like-minded people.

An Inclusive Series

The Northants 5K Series is all about embracing physical activity while enjoying the scenic beauty of the region. Five events take place at stunning venues across Northamptonshire. Each event is about fun, allowing you to take your time and enjoy the journey rather than focusing solely on competition. The series is open to everyone aged 11 and over and encourages a sense of community and wellness.

Earn a Bespoke Medal at Every Event

A bespoke medal will be awarded to all finishers, with a unique design for each event. Complete all five races, and you’ll have an exclusive set of medals to showcase your achievement.

Virtual Option for Those Who Can’t Attend Every Event

Can’t make it to every event in the series? No problem! For those unable to attend in person, there’s also the option to join the Virtual 5K. This gives participants the chance to complete the race in their own time, from any location.

Event Dates and Locations

Mark your calendars for the following 2025 Northants 5K Series events:

Delapré Abbey – Sunday, 27 April

Kick off the series with a run at the historic Delapre Abbey, a place full of rich history and surrounded by beautiful parkland and lakes. This is the perfect venue to begin your 5K journey with a blend of nature and heritage.

West Lodge Farm – Wednesday, 14 May

A brand-new venue for 2025, West Lodge Farm offers a picturesque course that weaves through the tranquil countryside. Experience the charm of farm landscapes, perfect for those seeking a peaceful outdoor running experience.

Blackpit Brewery, near Silverstone – Wednesday, 18 June

For something truly unique, race through the grounds of Blackpit Brewery near the famous Silverstone Circuit. Enjoy a multi-terrain route that blends nature and local character – a great spot for motorsport fans and outdoor enthusiasts.

Fermyn Woods – Wednesday, 9 July

Explore the stunning Fermyn Woods, where winding trails and peaceful woodland await you. Immerse yourself in nature as you jog, run, or walk through this scenic haven.

The Chester House Estate – Sunday, 7 September

The final event of the series brings you to The Chester House Estate, a historic site offering natural beauty and heritage. Celebrate your accomplishment in style at this scenic and culturally rich venue.

Proudly Sponsored by Wilson Brown Solicitors

The Northants 5K Series is proud to have the continued support of Wilson Brown Solicitors, who have been the series’ dedicated sponsor for eight years, helping to ensure its success.

Sign Up Today

Don’t miss out on your chance to experience the Northants 5K Series. Register now for one or all of the events and start your journey toward better physical and mental health. Visit racesignup.co.uk/nsport.php to secure your spot today.