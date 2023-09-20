Northamptonshire village school set to host 'bigger and better' scarecrow festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cogenhoe Primary School are excited to be bringing back the Cogenhoe Scarecrow festival on 23rd & 24th September 2023.

A trail map will be available to purchase for £2 at the school fete which will lead you around the village - a fun, interactive activity for all the family to enjoy over the weekend with prizes to be won!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We plan on making it bigger and better than ever with a Scarecrow Fete taking place between 12-4pm on Saturday 23rd within the school grounds. We have lots of games, tombolas, face painting/glitter tattoos, food & drink stalls, inflatables (weather permitting) and so much more… including a dance display from Dexterity Dance School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarecrow festival