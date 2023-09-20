Northamptonshire village school set to host 'bigger and better' scarecrow festival

News you can trust since 1931
The Scarecrows are coming to Cogenhoe this weekend - 23rd & 24th September! complete the trail and you could win £25! plus enjoy fun, games and food at our fete 12-4pm at the school on the Saturday.
By selena jacobsContributor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Cogenhoe Primary School are excited to be bringing back the Cogenhoe Scarecrow festival on 23rd & 24th September 2023.

A trail map will be available to purchase for £2 at the school fete which will lead you around the village - a fun, interactive activity for all the family to enjoy over the weekend with prizes to be won!

We plan on making it bigger and better than ever with a Scarecrow Fete taking place between 12-4pm on Saturday 23rd within the school grounds. We have lots of games, tombolas, face painting/glitter tattoos, food & drink stalls, inflatables (weather permitting) and so much more… including a dance display from Dexterity Dance School.

Scarecrow festival
The trail can be completed anytime between 10-5pm on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th (on Sunday they can be purchased and dropped back to teh Cogenhoe sports and social club). All returned and completed trail maps will be entered into a prize draw to win £25. All profits raised will be going towards the PTA’s fundraising efforts to provide resources, equipment and experiences to benefit the children.

