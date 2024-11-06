Northamptonshire Mind marks 60 years of mental health support with Winter Ball fundraiser

Local charity celebrates milestone anniversary with an elegant event to raise funds for essential mental health services.

Northamptonshire Mind is celebrating a monumental milestone this year, its 60th anniversary of providing vital mental health support to the local community. To mark this significant occasion, the charity will host a Winter Ball Fundraiser on Saturday 23rd November at the Mercure Hotel in Northampton. The Winter Ball promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment and fundraising to help secure the future of mental health services in Northamptonshire. Tickets for the Winter Ball are now available to purchase: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/60th-anniversary-winter-ball-tickets-1000555056107?

Northamptonshire Mind was founded in 1964 with the mandate to reduce stigma and improve mental health support across Northamptonshire and has been a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of individuals struggling with mental health challenges.

As the charity celebrates six decades of providing mental health support, the Winter Ball will raise much-needed funds to continue its work in an increasingly demanding environment. Every year, 1 in 4 of us will experience a mental health problem. Nearly 2 million people are waiting for NHS mental health services, and since 2017 the number of young people struggling with mental health has doubled. With mental health issues on the rise, particularly in the wake of the pandemic and cost of living crisis, the Winter Ball Fundraiser is more important than ever in supporting those in crisis.

The Winter Ball aims to raise much-needed funds for mental health services.

The need for mental health support in the county has never been more urgent with statistics showing a dramatic increase in demand for services in the region. From April 2023 to March 2024, the charity delivered 48% more 1-2-1 emotional support sessions than they were funded for. This over-delivery was a trend across counselling and peer support interventions.

Northamptonshire Mind has seen many local residents experiencing heightened levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. The charity’s work in the community is essential in helping individuals manage their mental health, build resilience, and access professional support when they need it most. The Winter Ball serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of both local and national efforts to address the mental health crisis in terms of demand and funding.

Sarah Hillier, CEO of Northamptonshire Mind said

“While we celebrate the incredible achievements of the past 60 years, we know that our work is far from over. The demand for mental health services continues to grow, at the same time as funding being squeezed across the third sector.

Book your tickets to support mental health in Northamptonshire.

“As well as an opportunity to celebrate, fundraising events like our Winter Ball are vital streams of income that allow us to provide the much-needed resources to support people in crisis.”

Winter Ball attendees can expect an elegant evening that will begin with a champagne reception, followed by a seasonal three-course dinner, live music performances, and the opportunity to win some fantastic prizes in their raffle. The charity is still open to donations from local businesses towards the raffle, to donate a prize, contact [email protected]. All funds raised will go directly to supporting the charity’s ongoing mental health programmes, including outreach services, counselling, and educational workshops. The event will be a celebration of local community spirit, as businesses, supporters, and individuals come together to mark the charity’s six-decade-long commitment to mental health.

Sarah Hillier, CEO of Northamptonshire Mind said

“We are incredibly grateful to our community for their ongoing support, and we invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable evening as we raise funds to continue making a difference.”

To learn more about Northamptonshire Mind and the Winter Ball, please visit Northamptonshire Mind | Mental Health Support or contact [email protected].

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 23rd November Time: 6:30pm until lateVenue: Mercure Hotel, Silver Street, Northampton NN1 2TA Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/60th-anniversary-winter-ball-tickets