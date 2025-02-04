Northamptonshire Heritage Skills Hub Spring Calendar attracts record interest

The Heritage Skills Hub, run by the Heritage Projects Team at the University of Northampton (UON), is experiencing unprecedented demand for its spring programme of free events and training.

Suzanne Oliver, UON’s Heritage Projects and Partnerships Officer, explained, "As word has spread about the valuable resources offered by the Heritage Skills Hub, we've seen a significant increase in bookings and enquiries. This demonstrates a clear need for the type of support we provide within the heritage sector."

The spring programme features a diverse range of workshops and events designed to meet the needs of heritage and third sector organisations across the county, Suzanne added: "Supporting these organisations is more crucial than ever, by bringing people together and providing access to high-quality training and expertise, we can empower them to preserve and share our rich local heritage."

Members of the Northants community learning to preserve their heritage with the University of Northampton.

The spring programme kicked off end of January with a sold-out Introduction to Archiving Workshop, led by University Archivist Mandy Morgan. This workshop provided valuable insights into the art of preservation and managing archives, inspiring many participants to book onto the forthcoming Collections Appraisal Workshop scheduled for February 27th.

Skill development is a key area of focus this season, with workshops on Care of Collections and LGBTQ+ training. The Hub will also host its second annual Heritage Education Fair on Friday 7 March, bringing together educators and Northamptonshire heritage organisations and groups to network, showcase educational resources, and host workshops. By moving the event to Waterside Campus the event is attracting new exhibitors and building on the success of last year.

All events and training are offered free thanks to funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. On Monday 10 March, the Heritage Fund will be visiting UON to host an introductory presentation about the fund and an opportunity to meet with their engagement team to learn how to secure funding for heritage projects.

The popular Cultural Cuppa Networking Sessions will continue this spring, providing opportunities for heritage enthusiasts to connect, share ideas, and learn about local projects at UON's historic Engine Shed, with the next on Wednesday 5 February.

To find out more, book a stall at the Heritage Education Fair, or reserve your place at any of these workshops, please visit the University of Northampton website - https://bit.ly/411g0aM