Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust invites public to annual showcase

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is inviting members of the public, patients, and partners to attend its Annual General Meeting of the Council of Governors and Annual Public and Members’ Meeting – known as the Annual Showcase – taking place online on Monday 15 September 2025, from 5.30pm to 7.15pm via Microsoft Teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event marks the official launch of NHFT’s new THRIVE strategy, which sets out the Trust’s vision and priorities for the future.

Attendees will hear from Chief Executive Angela Hillery, Joint Chair Crishni Waring, and Interim Joint Chair Elect Faisal Hussain, who will formally join the Trust in November 2025. The event will also feature presentations from NHFT teams, including the Intermediate Care Team and Adult Community Mental Health, highlighting how their work is transforming care across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will also reflect on NHFT’s achievements over the past year and outline plans and priorities for the year ahead.

This year's event marks the official launch of NHFT's new THRIVE strategy

The meeting is open to all and offers an opportunity to ask questions and engage with the Trust’s leadership.

To register, submit questions, or find out more, visit: Annual public and members meeting | NHFT

Northamptonshire Healthcare provide more than 240 NHS services across the county - as well as some specialist services in bordering and nearby counties. This includes mental health services, community healthcare services and services for children such as school nurses.