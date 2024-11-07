Northamptonshire Health Charity launches 'Elf Service' to bring Christmas cheer to hospital patients

Northamptonshire Health Charity is excited to launch its "Elf Service" appeal to bring joy to patients spending Christmas in hospitals across Northamptonshire.

Funds raised will provide meaningful gifts to all in-patients at Kettering General Hospital, Northampton General Hospital, and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust facilities, including mental health and community hospitals.

There are three festive ways to support the Elf Service!

Enter the Christmas Raffle – Win fantastic prizes, including a £2,000 cash top prize (courtesy of Barratt Homes), a seven-night luxury holiday with £250 spending money (donated by RCI), a £500 M&S voucher, and ten runner-up £50 Next vouchers. Tickets are £1 each or £10 for a book (the cost of one patient gift). Raffle closes on 17 December, with the draw on 19 December.

NHS staff purchase raffle tickets to support patients in hospital this christmas

Fundraise During "Elf Service Week," 9-15 December – At work, school, or home, gather your friends, colleagues, or family to join the fun. Wear your most festive attire and raise funds to brighten the holidays for local patients.

Make a Donation – Any support, large or small, goes a long way in making Christmas brighter for those in the hospital.

To purchase raffle tickets, make a donation, or learn more about fundraising, visit www.nhcharity.co.uk/elf, email [email protected], or call 01604 626927.

This year, we’re encouraging monetary donations over physical gifts, as this approach ensures every patient receives a safe, appropriate present while meeting infection prevention standards. It also allows us to support all departments equally, reduce waste, and lower costs, stretching each donation even further.

Last year, patients shared their gratitude for this support. One recipient said, "Thank you for the Christmas gifts; they made a difficult time feel a little brighter.” Another added, "Your kindness won’t be forgotten."

Alfie Wright, Head of Fundraising, said: “Thanks to our generous supporters, we can bring a little extra joy to patients this Christmas. Every donation helps spread kindness to those in our local hospitals.”