Northamptonshire Food & Drink Week launches tomorrow

Nine Days of Flavour, Celebration, and Local Talent Northamptonshire’s week-long celebration of food and drink returns tomorrow! From Saturday 31 May to Sunday 8 June, Northamptonshire Food & Drink Week kicks off with a packed line-up of local menus, tasting tours, chef pop-ups, food festivals, and more - all highlighting the quality, creativity and passion of the county’s food and drink scene.

Back for its second year, the event is organised by Made in Northamptonshire and the Northamptonshire Tourism Business Network, and proudly sponsored by Wilson Browne Solicitors. The week aims to shine a spotlight on the people, places and produce that continue to put Northamptonshire on the culinary map.

From vineyard tours to one-off dining experiences and a major food festival at Delapré Abbey, there’s something for every appetite - and it all starts tomorrow.

What’s Happening?

Delapre Food Festival.

Whether you’re a food lover, a family looking for days out, or simply want to support your local venues and producers, here’s a taste of what’s in store:

This Year’s Highlights

Delapré Food Festival (7–8 June): Two days of street food, chef demos, artisan stalls, and a brand-new fire cooking stage, all set in the glorious grounds of Delapré Abbey.

Dan Merriman at Ember Restaurant (5–6 June): The 2024 MasterChef: The Professionals winner teams up with chef James Peck for two evenings of six-course fine dining, plus a guest slot at the Delapré Festival.

Cocktail Night at Wharf Distillery

The Four Pears – Northamptonshire Heroes Menu (31 May–8 June): A bespoke tasting menu curated by chef David Smith, showcasing the county’s finest local ingredients.

Jeyes of Earls Barton – Fiery Mustard Menu (31 May–8 June): A bold, themed menu commemorating the Great Fire of Northampton.

Wharf Distillery Events (6–7 June): Cocktail night with Sip ‘n’ Swig and a behind-the-scenes Founder’s Tour & Tasting.

Phipps Brewery, Northampton Cheese Co. & Charcuterie Co. Tasting platters with local ales – just £8.50 all week.

Stonyfield Vineyard (8 June): Wine tastings in a relaxed, scenic setting (dogs welcome).

The Fat Crab & Cocktails at the Red Lion, Cranford (opens 6 June): A new seafood restaurant making waves locally.

Curious Kitchen at Kettering Park Hotel (31 May–8 June): A new restaurant concept with a modern, eclectic menu.

Across the County

More special events and menus will run all week at:

Lamport Swan

Montagu Arms, Barnwell

Sun Inn, Hardingstone

The Red Lion, Brafield

Brampton Halt

Plus

Northampton County Beer Festival (31 May)

New Lodge Vineyard Open Days (31 May, 1, 7, 8 June)

Hilton Northampton’s Deconstructed Wellness Menu (3 June)

Afternoon Tea at Stanwick Lakes (2–8 June)

What People Are Saying

Rachel Mallows MBE DL, Director of Made in Northamptonshire, says: “After such a brilliant response last year, we’re excited to bring back Food & Drink Week with even more to enjoy. From themed menus to vineyard tastings and chef collaborations – it’s a real celebration of everything Northamptonshire does so well.”

Kevin Rogers, Partner at headline sponsor Wilson Browne Solicitors, comments: “This week is about backing our brilliant food and drink businesses – and encouraging people to discover and support what’s on their doorstep.”

James Peck, award-winning chef at Ember and The Four Pears, adds: “We’re going all out this year – bringing in a MasterChef champion, launching a fire stage, and celebrating local produce with every plate.”

Get Involved

Visit discover-northamptonshire.co.uk/food-and-drink-week for the full programme.