Northamptonshire Community Foundation's Community Hero of the Week – Northampton Street Pastors

The Albanian Cultural Association aim to celebrate the traditional culture and heritage and share this with new generations and the surrounding communities in Northampton. They hold a variety of events throughout the year and have recently received a grant through the Constance Travis Endowment Fund for Northamptonshire to support their Albanian Culture Exhibition.

Volunteer Elona Latifi said : “Through the event we hope to celebrate Albanian Independence Day and help people from the Albanian community feel connected and reduce feelings of isolation. We also hope to connect the local residents of Northampton to the Albanian culture and increasing understanding between communities by educating people and sharing knowledge.”

The Albanian Culture Exhibition will take place Centre on 26th November 2022, 10.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m. at the Grosvenor Shopping.

Albanian Cultural Association Exhibition Advertisement