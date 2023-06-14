Northamptonshire book launch for Daniel Tabor's latest publication, The Telling
Daniel Tabor’s latest book, The Telling, has just been published. The book launch will take place at the Oundle Bookshop on Thursday 29th June, 5-8pm. The book describes two hundred years of European and Middle Eastern history through the experiences of one extended Jewish family. It also celebrates the lives of three remarkable Christians.
The book has already been described as ‘…undoubtedly an outstanding contribution to the genre of Jewish family histories’ (Habib Babatunde)And ‘I’ve read a number of good histories of Jewish families; this one is definitely the best.’ (Michael Levin)For more information about the launch, contact Daniel on [email protected]