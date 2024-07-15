Northamptonshire author writes a humorous, honest recount of the patient experience on an NHS ward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When author Peter W Bennett found himself in hospital he began to keep a journal. This journal evolved into a humourous autobiography when his extended hospital stay started to bring back memories of his childhood in Liverpool. 'A Bed with a View' should appeal to those who have enjoyed Adam Kay’s 'This is Going to Hurt' and Henry Marsh’s 'Do No Harm.'

It began life as Peter Bennett's journal, a straight-forward account of his experiences as a patient on the ward of a typical NHS hospital in the course of several extended visits starting in 2018. It gradually morphed into something rather different. It became an ever more complex and interesting book; emerging as a vivid, unflinching, by turns painful, angry, moving and hilarious memoir of this time.

This is a story filled with touching and comical memories and incidents. It gives unblinking insights into the reality of the NHS today, showing how it functions and sometimes fails to function. It is partly a state-of-the-nation piece but is also far more than this. It is something richer and more substantive, offering the reader a fragmentary autobiography, a colourful recollection of Peter’s life as a successful lawyer and failed comedian. And ultimately it is a guide of sorts for those coming of age today, and a source of wit and wisdom for anyone shrewd enough to seek out, or fortunate enough to stumble upon, this richly entertaining book. It is a deeply personal, accessible, moving and wise piece of work.

Peter Bennett was born in Liverpool. He practised as a solicitor for over 30 years, became a director of a major regional newspaper group, and an investor in and mentor to young start-up businesses. He was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by London Business School. He set up a charity to help students in Ukraine following independence from the USSR. He has, throughout his life, been a regular lecturer and after-dinner speaker. He lives in Northamptonshire.

A Bed With a View Book Cover

Peter explains: “When I had cause to go into hospital I thought it would be an idea to write a journal from the patients point of view. While I am convinced that we must – always – recognize the many individuals whose extraordinary skills and bravery have saved so many lives, we must not allow our love and our gratitude to distract us from a serious, forensic examination of the NHS’s broader strengths and weaknesses, and to do so with honesty and transparency, not least to ensure that our heroes’ efforts are not wasted.

While in hospital, memories of growing up in Liverpool returned to me which calmed, entertained and sustained me in this unfamiliar and distressing environment. So, the simple, factual journal I was writing soon became a narrative and a stream of consciousness, a river of thoughts, ideas and reflections, both on my life and my time in the world."

A Bed With a View is due to be published on the 28th July 2024 by Troubador Publishing.

