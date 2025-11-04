Northamptonshire artist Michael Harrison PRBA at The Shoosmith Gallery

First Snow Oil on Panel Michael Harrison PRBA

The Shoosmith Gallery at Delapré Abbey in Northampton is proud to present a new exhibition running from 10th to 28th November 2025. This is the gallery’s first solo artist exhibition featuring the work of our Patron, Northamptonshire artist and current President of the Royal Society of British Artists (RBA), Michael Harrison.

The exhibition will showcase a range of recent work by Michael highlighting his diversity of subject matter and skill as an artist. His oil paintings will be presented alongside the Gallery’s permanent collection of works by the Shoosmith family. Visitors will also have the unique opportunity to meet the artist and learn more about Michael’s creative process on Saturday 22nd November.

Michael Harrison trained at Uppingham, the Académie Julian in Paris, and with George Herbert Buckingham Holland in the 1960s. His practice is rooted in painting from direct observation, balancing keen perception with sensitivity to memory and place. Robert Capon, art critic, praises Michael’s “emotive impact” and “sensitive response” in small-scale works.

Michael’s work has been widely exhibited, including the Mall Galleries, London. Elected President of the RBA in 2024 and Trustee of the Federation of British Artists in 2025. His current project, Gathered Together, explores Piero della Francesca through contemporary art and scholarship.

The Shoosmith Gallery, located in the former Common Ground Café at Delapré Abbey, offers a beautiful and accessible setting for visitors. The Orangery Café is onsite, and parking is free.

All artworks will be available for purchase.

Exhibition opening hours: Monday to Friday, 10am–4pm, with special opening on Saturday 22nd November, 11am-4pm

Admission is free.

For more information on the artist and the gallery:

Website: www.mfharrisonart.co.uk

Website: www.shoosmithgallery.org

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shoosmith-gallery

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theshoosmithgallery/