Northamptons Newest SENsation!

This September will see the introduction of Northampton's newest day care provider for adults with a learning disability and autism. The service will aim to cater for clients across the county with a solid expansion plan in place to cater for those in more inaccesible areas.

This new venture is the brainchild of Emily Chapman, an experienced Performing Arts and Care Director who has worked extensively with both adults and children with SEN, combined with a professional background in dancing and performing this service really will be something SENsational.

Amongst Dancing & Performing SENsational also aims to teach their clients important living and leanring skills, health & well being sessions alongside making new friendships all whilst living their best life!

Emily said "SENsational comes with a team of experienced staff who between them have years of experience in the sector and have a deep understanding of what works and what doesn't, Everything we do puts the client at the heart of the provision. This is just the start of something special and it's so nice to see that places are starting to fill up so please get in contact soon!"

SENsational's first day provision is based in a Northampton location with plans to expand in the future. The provider also offers bespoke PA services aswell as a childrens SEN dance class on a Saturday morning that is inclusive of both children with and without a special educational need.