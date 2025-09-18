Northampton’s free Fireworks Spectacular returns to the Racecourse

The Live Performers at the Northampton Fireworks Spectacular - Stu Vincent Photography

Northampton's annual Fireworks Spectacular will once again light up the skies above the town on Saturday, 1st November at the Racecourse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The large-scale, free event, organised annually by Northampton Town Council, opens at 4pm with entertainment for all the family, followed by a breathtaking pyro-musical fireworks finale at 6pm.

BBC Radio Northampton are set to host the live stage, with daytime presenter Justin Dealey warming up the crowds from 4pm and introducing the schedule of entertainment, including party band Funk Odessey at 4.30pm and the Live Performers, who will undertake a daring, Fire and Pyro routine at 5.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Keith Holland-Delamere, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council said: “This is one of our biggest events of the year and we can’t wait to welcome everyone along to enjoy all the free entertainment on offer, supported by our event sponsors, Maintenance Services Electrical Ltd.

Crowds can experience a spectacular fireworks display - Stu Vincent Photography

“Every year we like to offer something a bit different, and this year is no exception, with even bigger and brighter fireworks and an on screen showcase of our Great Fire Virtual Trail, which we commissioned to mark this year’s 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton.

“The display attracts thousands of visitors and this year we are introducing a free wrist band scheme for children, whereby parents can write their contact number on a neon band and attach it to their child’s wrist. This means our personnel will quickly be able to reunite kids with their families, if they become separated during the event, ensuring everyone gets home safely.”

Justin Dealey, BBC Radio Northampton presenter and stage host added: "There's nothing quite like the buzz of a Northampton crowd on fireworks night, and hosting the stage for the town is a proper honour. It'll be loud just like me and joyful just like BBC local radio, bringing people together for unforgettable moments."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gunpowder Plot short film, created by the Northampton Film Festival, will play on big screens at roughly 4.15pm and 5.35pm, telling the tale of how history's most infamous attempt to bring down the Houses of Parliament on ‘Guy Fawkes Night’ has its origins in Northamptonshire.

Spectators at the display - Stu Vincent Photography

This film will be accompanied by an on-screen adaptation of the Great Fire of Northampton virtual trail, taking viewers back in time to 1675, when the fire broke out and destroyed much of the town. The trail, created by AR Media, is available on the Explore Northampton app, which can be downloaded onto smart phones.

Alongside the stage and screen entertainment, there will be Fun Fair rides for all ages and Catering Village offering a variety of food and drink. Help For Heroes are also joining with a charity stall alongside kids face painting.

For more event information, please visit www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/fireworks or follow Northampton Town Council on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest event updates.

Please note that charges apply for funfair rides, food/drink vendors and activity stalls.