Northampton’s Fireworks Spectacular takes place this Saturday

Enjoy spectacular fireworks this Saturday at Northampton's Racecourse (Stu Vincent Photography)

Northampton’s annual Fireworks Spectacular returns to the Racecourse this Saturday, 1st November, with a packed evening of free family entertainment and a stunning pyro-musical finale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Northampton Town Council, the large-scale event opens at 4pm, with the fireworks display beginning at 6pm. The show will once again be hosted by BBC Radio Northampton, with presenter Justin Dealey keeping the crowds entertained from the main stage.

Visitors can enjoy a lively line-up including party band Funk Odyssey at 4.30pm and a daring Fire and Pyro routine from the Live Performers at 5.45pm. Big screens will also showcase the Gunpowder Plot short film, created by Northampton Film Festival, alongside AR Media’s on-screen adaptation of the Great Fire of Northampton Virtual Trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Keith Holland-Delamere, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “This is one of our biggest events of the year and we can’t wait to welcome everyone along to enjoy all the free entertainment on offer, supported by our event sponsors, Maintenance Services Electrical Ltd.

Visitors can enjoy live stage entertainment - Stu Vincent Photography

“Every year we like to offer something a bit different, and this year is no exception, with even bigger and brighter fireworks and an on-screen showcase of our Great Fire Virtual Trail, which we commissioned to mark this year’s 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton.

“The display attracts thousands of visitors and this year we are introducing a free wrist band scheme for children, whereby parents can write their contact number on a neon band and attach it to their child’s wrist. This means our personnel will quickly be able to reunite kids with their families if they become separated during the event, ensuring everyone gets home safely.”

Stage host Justin Dealey added: "There's nothing quite like the buzz of a Northampton crowd on fireworks night, and hosting the stage for the town is a proper honour. It’ll be loud just like me and joyful just like BBC local radio, bringing people together for unforgettable moments."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the stage and screen entertainment, visitors can enjoy funfair rides, a catering village with a variety of food and drink, and charity stalls including Help for Heroes and kids’ face painting.

The Live Performers will wow crowds with their daring fire show

Admission to the event is free, though charges apply for funfair rides, food, and activity stalls.

For full event details and updates, visit www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/fireworks or follow Northampton Town Council on Facebook and Instagram.